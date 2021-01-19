Four black deer stolen from Lahore’s Safari Park, minister summons report

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Fisheries and Wildlife Samsam Bukhari, taking serious notice of the stolen of four female black deer from the Lahore’s Safari Park Zoo, has summoned a report from Zoo authorities.

The wildlife minister has directed director and deputy director Lahore’s Safari Zoo to complete the inquiry and submit report in the next couple of days.

He also ordered Zoo officials to take measures for the recovery of four black deer.

Three days back it was reported four female black deer were stolen from the Safari Park Zoo in Lahore’s Raiwind.

According to the park’s wildlife supervisor, Rizwan Munir, the crime took place on the night of January 10. An FIR registered at the Raiwind city police station has also been registered which states that there were five people on duty the night the crime took place.

A case under Section 379 [Punishment for theft] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The police have launched an investigation to look out for the deer and the suspects.

