Seven rare deer die at Bahawalpur zoo

BAHAWALPUR: At least seven rare deer of Chital breed died at Bahawalpur zoo due to negligence of the administration, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Bahawalpur zoo administration, there were more than 30 deer in the enclosure. A team of veterinary doctors entered the enclosure after the death of seven deer and started treatment of 12 affected deer to save their lives.

The cause of death could not be ascertained, the administration said and added that autopsy of the dead deer is currently underway. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Sources said that the cost of dead deer is said to be Rs1 million.

Earlier this month, another giraffe died at the Peshawar zoo, making it the fourth giraffe to die in the past few months.

According to the zoo deputy director, immediate treatment was provided to the animal but he could not survive. He had said that the giraffe had died due to excessive saliva and diarrhea.

With another death, only two giraffes remain at the zoo, out of the six.

Back in June, a three-year-old giraffe had died at the Peshawar Zoo in mysterious circumstances. Earlier, a giraffe had died on April 17 while a zebra also died in the facility.

