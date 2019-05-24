I’ll not bow down to any blackmailing: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Friday said he will not bow down to any blackmailing, accountability process to continue.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, after a controversial video leaked by a private news channel, the NAB chief said he will not succumb to any propaganda against him.

“I’ll not be threatened by such attempts”, he vowed.

Mr Iqbal said he will continue to work under the boundaries of the law and expressed his firm resolve to continue accountability process in the country.

It may be recalled that, a local tv aired the audio and video clips of chairman NAB alleged inappropriate interactions/conversation with a female.

The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to follow suit to Iqbal’s wishes.

Following the scandalous audio and video, the anti-graft watchdog body had slammed the anti-graft watchdog in a press release, labeling the video libelous, propagandist and fake.

Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal has issued a press release via the National Accountability Bureau debunking all claims, labeling it an attempt to blackmail the institute over ongoing corruption investigations against the organization.

