KARACHI: Blind sesame seed cookie vendor has overnight turned out to be owner of a company and 25 million rupees.

It was revealed to Liaquat, who sells sesame seed cookies in Saddar areas, only after a team of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) approached him at his house in Karachi.

This should be noted that several such bank accounts have been cropped up since the FIA has recently launched a crackdown against money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Talking to ARY News correspondent Salman Lodhi, he said that the FBR team told him that he had Rs25 million in a bank account opened on his name.

“They said they would summon me in a few days,” he told.

The FBR has confirmed that the blind man also has a company on his name.

The Federal Investigation Agency has said that inquiry into the matter was being initiated.

