‘Our blood spills with Kashmiris’, says information minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Kashmiris have a bond of blood and soul with Pakistan and not that of land only, ARY News reported.

“Our blood spills with Kashmiris”, the minister said while addressing a Kashmir Conference in Islamabad here today.

He said India sees the Kashmir issue from the perspective of territory only as it has no deep links with the area and added, India is becoming a laughing stock of the world due to its claims of a secular democracy while denying human rights to Kashmiris.

Mr Chaudhry said the whole world is looking at the excessive human rights violations being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

He said the leadership of both Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir are becoming one in their stance that India is crushing the voice of freedom through oppression.

The minister said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is sincere in its Kashmir cause and Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to its Kashmiri brethren for the realization of their right to self-determination.

Read more: Indian troops martyred 18 innocent Kashmiris in January

Earlier in the day, the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) in its report had said that Indian barbarism took lives of 18 innocent Kashmiris in the last month of January alone.

The killings rendered two women widowed and two children orphaned.

Comments

comments