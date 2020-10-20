Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Covid-19 death rate increased by 140% last week: Asad Umar

Asad Umar covid-19 death rate

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday daily Covid-19 death rate spiked to 140 per cent last week as compared with the mortality rate recorded few weeks back.

He tweeted: “Last week daily covid mortality was 12. This is a 140% increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all sop’s & the results have started to show.”

Read More: Time to take coronavirus SOPs seriously as cases are rising: Asad Umar

“If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods,” Asad Umar warned.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned that a second wave of the novel coronavirus may hit cities with high pollution levels during the winter season.

Read More: Second wave of COVID-19 may hit cites with high pollution in winter: PM Imran

Addressing the Clean-Green Index Encouragement awards distribution ceremony in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that ‘pollution becomes stagnant in the atmosphere’ during the winter and caused diseases. He feared of a second coronavirus spike in cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Gujranwala in the winter.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Capt Safdar arrest: CM Sindh convenes ‘important’ press conference today

Pakistan

None stopped Nawaz Sharif from addressing Karachi rally: Zubair 

Pakistan

Govt did not approve hike in medicine prices: ministry  

Pakistan

COVID-19 allowance restored for Sindh medical staff after continued protests


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close