Time to take coronavirus SOPs seriously as cases are rising: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that it’s time for all of us to take coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) seriously, as the number of cases is rising in the country.

In a series of tweets, Asad Umar said, the National positivity of coronavirus cases was 2.37% yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days.

Last time this level was seen on August 23. The first four days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day.

The minister further stated that coronavirus positivity is extremely high in Muzaffarabad, remains high in Karachi, rising in Lahore & Islamabad.

Now, this is the high-time for all of us to take COVID-19 SOPs seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately, we may have to take restrictive actions that have negative effects on people’s livelihoods, Asad Umar added.

