Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Time to take coronavirus SOPs seriously as cases are rising: Asad Umar

coronavirus sops asad umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that it’s time for all of us to take coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) seriously, as the number of cases is rising in the country.

In a series of tweets, Asad Umar said, the National positivity of coronavirus cases was 2.37% yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days.

Last time this level was seen on August 23. The first four days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day.

The minister further stated that coronavirus positivity is extremely high in Muzaffarabad, remains high in Karachi, rising in Lahore & Islamabad.

Now, this is the high-time for all of us to take COVID-19 SOPs seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately, we may have to take restrictive actions that have negative effects on people’s livelihoods, Asad Umar added.

Read more: Coronavirus kills 13 more people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NAB office clash: Court extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Safdar

Pakistan

Coronavirus kills 13 more people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

Pakistan

SHC orders probe into harassment of social welfare female officials

Pakistan

Pakistan Army wins int’l military drill competition


ARY NEWS URDU