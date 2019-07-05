Cabinet Division’s BMW retrieved from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division’s BMW bulletproof car has been retrieved from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, citing sources ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter is investigating into the matter of procurement of 34 bulletproof vehicles from Germany for the guest of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) conference.

According to sources, the NAB Rawalpindi had penned a letter to the cabinet division, urging to get back the bulletproof vehicles from Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz.

On Thursday, Police had retrieved a Cabinet Division’s Mercedes Benz car number GAD 059 during a raid at the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra.

Cabinet Division's Mercedes retrieved from Sharif family's residence

The bullet-proof Mercedes had been issued to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Prime Minister’s Office on May 31, 2017, and the Cabinet Division was made responsible for the vehicle. After the disqualification of the prime minister by the Supreme Court the Sharif family did not return the official vehicle.

Last month, a team of the National Accountability Bureau had recorded the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the investigation into alleged personal use of bulletproof vehicles imported for the SAARC summit 2016.

