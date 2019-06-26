BNP-M delegation meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the government’s coalition partner, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) lead by its chief Akhtar Mengal met Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The BNP-M delegation included, Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Professor Shahnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan, Adviser on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed progress made on the six-point agenda and development projects in Balochistan province.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said, BNP Chief has been taken into confidence by the prime minister.

Soon major development will be witnessed in the issue of missing persons, he continued.

On June 24, a delegation Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen at his residence.

The delegation held a meeting with the PTI senior leadership and exchanged views on the six-point agenda.

Sources said that the PTI leadership assured BNP-M delegation for implementation on its demands.

Earlier on June 17, a BNP leader Abdul Rauf Mengal had said that the party was holding talks with the government and opposition parties for its demands. Talking to media BNP-M central committee member said that the federal government has assured the party for the implementation of its six-point demands.

