Two die, 16 feared dead as boat capsizes in Indus River

KHAIRPUR: At least two dead bodies have been retrieved from the Indus River when a boat carrying 18 passengers capsized in Khairpur on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The incident happened in Pir Goth, where 18 persons of Mor Jhabar village were migrating to a safer place due to flood in the Indus River.

The search and rescue operation is underway to retrieve the other 16 missing persons.

In a separate incident of boat capsize that took place in the month of August, this year, in Thatta, at least 10 people including eight women and two children were drowned in Keenjhar Lake.

Three women were rescued alive by the rescue workers. The affected persons were belonging to Mehmoodabad area of Karachi.

According to police, at least 13 people were on board when the boat overturned in Keenjahr Lake.

People present at the scene had managed to rescue two of them who were shifted to a hospital, while the search for the remaining people was completed after the arrival of expert divers and special boats.

