Two children drown in Karachi’s Surjani Town

KARACHI: Two children on Saturday drowned in a pond in Surjani Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in village Hassan Brohi in Taiser Town, Surjani, where two children identified as Bahadur, 6-year-old and Gul Hassan, 8 were drowned in a pond.

The rescue sources said bodies of both the children were retrieved and were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Last year in the month of November, three cousins drowned while bathing in the sea at Manora beach.

Police and rescuers said the deceased had gone for a picnic in Manora near PNS Himalaya.

Responding to the information, divers reached the scene and started a search and rescue operation. It took two hours for them to retrieve the bodies of all the three men.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Mehran, Malhar Khan and Fahad.

According to SHO Ghaffar Shah, the three men were residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and hailed from Moro.

