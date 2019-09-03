Three minor siblings drowned in stagnant rain water in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three minor children drowned in stagnant rainwater in Qasim Goth near Gaddani area of the city on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Two brothers, 10-year Inayat, 8-year-old Aslam and their sister Robina,12-year-old fell into a pool of water.

Dead bodies were shifted to Gaddani hospital for autopsy and then handed over to the heirs, said rescue officials.

Earlier on Friday, at least five people including woman and children drowned while swimming into the Hub stream on Sunday.

The deceased people in the incident include 34-year-old Mahjabeen, 13-year-old Hafsa, 10-year-old Hamza and four-year-old Areeb.

In a separate incident on Sunday (today), at least two young men drowned into Keenjhar Lake while fishing near Jhampur spot in Thatta.

Rescue sources said that the deceased men were belonging to Hyderabad who arrived at the lake for fishing.

Earlier on August 28, four children were drowned in a pothole, filled with water, in Gulshan-e-Maymaar area of the metropolis.

As per initial reports, the children, whose age is said to be between 8 to 10 years, were playing with the water when they slipped inside the pothole.

Rescue sources said that two of the boys has died in the incident while the other two are in a critical condition.

