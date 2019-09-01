Five people drowned in Hub stream in Karachi

KARACHI: At least five people including woman and children drowned while swimming into the Hub stream on Sunday, whereas, rescue teams recovered four dead bodies during the operation, ARY News reported.

The deceased people in the incident include 34-year-old Mahjabeen, 13-year-old Hafsa, 10-year-old Hamza and four-year-old Areeb.

According to rescue sources, a search is under to retrieve the dead body of Hamza, who was also among the deceased people drowned while swimming in the Hub stream, situated at the border strip of Sakran between Karachi and Hub – Balochistan.

This is the latest incident took place amid the third spell of heavy rainfall in Karachi and scattered places in Balochistan while significantly increased the water flow in streams, dams and rivers.

Whereas, the death toll was also increased due to accumulated rainwater on the streets and roads of the metropolis and other major cities of the country.

In a separate incident on Sunday (today), at least two young men drowned into Keenjhar Lake while fishing near Jhampur spot in Thatta.

Rescue sources said that the deceased men were belonging to Hyderabad who arrived at the lake for fishing.

Earlier on August 28, four children were drowned in a pothole, filled with water, in Gulshan-e-Maymaar area of the metropolis.

As per initial reports, the children, whose age is said to be between 8 to 10 years, were playing with the water when they slipped inside the pothole.

Rescue sources said that two of the boys has died in the incident while the other two are in a critical condition.

The dead bodies and other two minors have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

