Four children drown in rainwater pond in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least four children drowned in a rainwater pond in Faisalabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police said that all the four children drowned while taking bath in the rainwater pond in Kari Wla area of Faisalabad. The officials said that probably they jumped in the pond without judging its depth. After sensing danger they cried out for held, the police officials said and added that local people fished out the boys from water.

Two of the boys died on the spot while rest of two were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, said that police.

Earlier on July 29, at least six people had been killed and several others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in different areas of Punjab.

According to the details, two siblings had been killed and another injured when the wall of their house collapsed due to downpour in a Sargodha village. The area residents had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

