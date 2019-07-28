Heavy rain claims six lives in Punjab

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and several others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in different areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, two siblings were killed and another injured when the wall of their house collapsed due to downpour in a Sargodha village. The area residents rushed to the science and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

As many as 10 suffered injuries as the roof of their house caved in after heavy rain in Sheikhupura. Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

A man was killed after the roof of his house collapsed in Faisalabad. In another incised, a 17-year old boy drowned in water when he was returning to his home in Wazirabad. Two girls drowned while taking bath in a river in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Earlier on July 27, four people, three members of a family among them, had been died of electrocution caused by incessant rains in Gujranwala.

Rescue sources had relayed the incident took place in the Wazirabad neighbourhood of the city. Two brothers, identified as 14-year-old Saleem and 12-year-old Abbas, had received a fatal electric shock as they touched a water pump.

