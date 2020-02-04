Body of FIA official found hanging from tree in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD: The body of an official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was found hanging from a tree in mysterious circumstances in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police sources said that the deceased worked in the FIA as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) driver. The body was hanging with a rope on a tree in a green area of Sector G-9/2, within the limits of Margalla police station.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, police registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

