Bodies of girl, boy found in stream following kidnap, police arrest suspects

SADIQABAD: In a horrific development earlier Saturday, bodies of a boy and a girl were found floating in the local Ahmedwah water stream both of whom were abducted well ahead of their alleged murder police say, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by the local police, both the deceased people were abducted and killed after which the alleged killers dumped their bodies into the stream.

Police say they have booked the case on the complaint filed by the deceased girl’s father against a local politician and his brother, and an arrest of these both have been made already while they are still on the lookout for others suspected to be part of the incident.

READ ALSO: Husband blamed for chaining woman found from Karachi home

Separately today, a 30-year-old woman allegedly chained by her husband was found from a home in Karachi’s Landhi neighbourhood on Saturday.

Sharing details of the entire episode, SP Landhi Shahnawaz Chachar said that they recovered a chained woman from a house in block 6 of Landhi. “She was apparently tortured and was found with a shaved head,” he said.

The SP Landhi said that the woman was chained for the past one month by her husband, identified as Imran. “We have arrested him and will investigate him regarding the motive behind the act,” he said adding that the woman was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

