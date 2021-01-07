Body of teenage girl found under bridge in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The body of a 16-year-old girl was found lying underneath Sangjani bridge located in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Tarnol police station on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

Police said that the body has no evident signs of torture, whereas, the identification process is underway. The body of the teenage girl was shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, the bodies of two women recovered from a nullah in Lahore had been identified on Wednesday.

Police had claimed that bodies of two sisters were recovered from a nullah two days ago. The slain women had been identified as Abida and Sajida who had been kidnapped from Kahna on November 26.

They had said that both sisters were married and allegedly slaughtered by the unidentified persons.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab police had taken notice of the terrorising incident and summoned a probe report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

