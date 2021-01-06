LAHORE: Police officials have recovered bodies of two sisters from a nullah who had been abducted from Kahna on November 26, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police claimed that bodies of two sisters were recovered from a nullah two days ago. The slain women were identified as Abida and Sajida who had been kidnapped from Kahna on November 26.

They added that both sisters were married and allegedly slaughtered by the unidentified persons.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab police took notice of the terrorising incident and summoned a probe report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Read: Influential man ‘abducts’ three members of family over pursuing murder case

Earlier on December 28, a minor girl in Mohlanwal area had been gang-raped and murdered allegedly with connivance of her cousin.

The prime suspect Rizwan, the cousin of 7-year-old victim Ayesha, and his alleged co-conspirator Allah Ditta had taken the minor to nearby fields where they sexually abused her and then murdered her. The police had said both accused were detained.

On insistence by Allah Ditta, Rizwan had abducted his cousin Ayesha and then after she was murdered, following her ghastly calamity meted out by two suspects, the suspects acted naïve and pretended to look for her with the grieving family, police had noted.

