Influential man ‘abducts’ three members of family over pursuing murder case

SUKKUR: In yet another case of how influence affects the legal process in the country, an influential man in Sukkur abducted three male members of a family after they persuaded a murder case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Abbas Jakhrani allegedly murdered a 15-year-old boy four years back while playing football. The case of the incident was registered, however, when the family started persuading it in the court, the accused tried to exert pressure and abducted the father of the victim.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The police refused to register the FIR against the abduction.

Later, the matter was taken up by the boy’s mother at an open katchery held by DIG Larkana in Shikarpur. The DIG ordered the SSP Shikarpur to register a case against abduction at the request of a woman named Yasmin.

However, this did not end well for the family as Abbas Jakhrani, once again used his influence and abducted two brothers of the victim.

Yasmin claimed that her 13 and 17-year-old sons were abducted by cops, who raided their residence in a police van. “They even took away jewelry and cash from the residence during the raid,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was not the first case of its kind where people used their influence to affect the legal process or commit crime.

On November 17, a landlord allegedly sexually abused and murdered an eight-year-old girl.

According to the local police, the heinous act took place in Qasba Lalliani area, in the suburbs of Bhalwal, where the body of the minor was recovered from.

A case was registered but they did not book the ‘influential’ local landlord.

Comments

comments