Lahore minor gang-raped, murdered as cousin abducts her

LAHORE: In what marks another nightmarish incident in the list of scores that have taken place this year, a minor girl in Mohlanwal area was gang-raped and murdered allegedly with connivance of her cousin, on Monday the police told ARY News.

The prime suspect Rizwan, the cousin of 7-year-old victim Ayesha, and his alleged co-conspirator Allah Ditta took the minor to nearby fields where they sexually abused her and then murdered her. The police said they have been detained and are in custody now.

On insistence by Allah Ditta, Rizwan abducted his cousin Ayesha and then after she was murdered, following her ghastly calamity meted out by two suspects, the suspects acted naïve and pretended to look for her with the grieving family, police noted.

READ: Two more cases of sexual abuse, murder emerge against Pattoki rape-accused

Earlier the day before in a similar case, Police claimed that a rape-accused in Pattoki, a city of Punjab’s Kasur district, is already booked in two more cases of sexual assault and murder.

The police found a further criminal record of the man, who is blamed by people for raping six girls in the city. The accused, identified as Yasin, had tried to rape a 12-year-old girl, a resident of Phoolnagar.

He remained imprisoned in the case and was later released. The accused had also remained behind bars for nine years over allegedly murdering his paternal aunt.

