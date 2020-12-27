PATTOKI: Police on Sunday claimed that a rape-accused in Pattoki, a city of Punjab’s Kasur district, was already booked in two more cases of sexual assault and murder, ARY NEWS reported.

The police found a further criminal record of the man, who is blamed by people for raping six girls in the city. The accused, identified as Yasin, had tried to rape a 12-year-old girl, a resident of Phoolnagar.

He remained imprisoned in the case and was later released. The accused had also remained behind bars for nine years over allegedly murdering his paternal aunt.

Yaseen had murdered his aunt a few years back and attacked his sister-in-law with sticks causing fractures to her legs after they both resisted his attempts to sexually abuse them, the police said.

They said he had no CNIC, due to which investigators had difficulty in finding his criminal record.

It is pertinent to mention here that a protest broke out in Pattoki, a city in Kasur district of the Punjab province, on Friday after it emerged that a man allegedly raped six girls in a month.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar claimed that they have arrested the accused using CCTV footage of the last incident.

According to details, a protest erupted in Pattoki after it emerged that six girls have been allegedly raped by a man in the district in a month. The protestors, who blocked roads, claimed that the accused used to lure the girls and take them to a deserted place, where he used to sexually abuse them.

There have been six such cases in a month and the police only registered FIRs in two cases, the protestors said while claiming negligence on part of the police authorities.

