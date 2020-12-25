Protest in Pattoki after man blamed for ‘raping six girls in month’

KASUR: Protest broke out in Pattoki, a city in Kasur district of the Punjab province, on Friday after it emerged that a man allegedly raped six girls in a month, ARY NEWS reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar claimed that they have arrested the accused using CCTV footage of the last incident.

According to details, a protest erupted in Pattoki after it emerged that six girls have been allegedly raped by a man in the district in a month. The protestors, who blocked roads, claimed that the accused used to lure the girls and take them to a deserted place, where he used to sexually abuse them.

There have been six such cases in a month and the police only registered FIRs in two cases, the protestors said while claiming negligence on part of the police authorities.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar, on the other hand, announced the arrest of the accused and said that he was identified and nabbed using the CCTV footage of the incident.

He claimed that most of the people who are protesting earlier claimed the innocence of the accused. “No one was initially ready to register a complaint against him,” he said.

The accused is being shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe into the matter.

A team has been formed to probe the accused, the DPO said adding that a medical examination of one of the victims was carried out while the process would be followed in two other complaints received by the police.

He said that one case of rape attempt has already been registered against the accused while other cases will also be probed and pursued. “We will take action against officials who did not register cases against the accused under rape charges,” he announced.

