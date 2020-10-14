Gang involved in raping underage boys, girls at gunpoint busted in Jhelum

JHELUM: The police on Wednesday claimed to have rounded up a racket involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a three-member racket was involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint and was blackmailing them after recording their videos.

The arrests were made on the complaint of a rape-victim girl’s father.

All three members of the racket are residents of Dewan Huzori, said the police. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

