Three-year-old girl raped in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: In yet another incident of rape, a three-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault after being kidnapped in Bakhwal area of Mansehra on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor girl was playing outside her home when an identified man kidnapped her. The suspect reportedly took the minor to the nearby fields where he subjected her to sexual abuse. After abusing the minor girl, the suspect threw her into a street and fled.

After she did not return for a while, her family started searching for her and soon found her in a street in a critical condition. The minor girl was rushed to hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was raped.

The police registered a case and launched investigations into the incident. During the investigations, the police identified the suspect through a CCTV footage and arrested him during a raid at his house.

Meanwhile, his friends and family members gathered outside his house and get the suspect released from police custody.

Earlier on September 10, a 12-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted within the remits of Sabzi Mandi police station in Gujranwala district of the Punjab province.

According to police, an accused identified as 22-year-old Gul Sher, who lived in the neighbourhood, had been arrested after the victim’s father apprehended him red-handed while rescuing his daughter.

