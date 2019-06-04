Bohra community celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: The people belonging to the Dawoodi Bohra community are celebrating Eid-ul Fitr countrywide, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On this eve, Eid prayers were offered in various cities including Karachi, attended by a large number of people belonging to the Bohra community.

Special prayers were also offered for the country’s prosperity, sovereignty and law, order by the community.

However, people embraced each other in a traditional way during the celebration of the Bohra community.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also being celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid in the wake of testimonies for the Shawwal moon sighting.

Eid prayers were offered in Peshawar and other cities of the provincial.

Governor KP Shah Farman offered Eid prayers at the Governor House, as residents of the province also went to mosques to offer Eid prayers today.

On the other hand, Chairman of Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has summoned a meeting of the committee on Tuesday evening for sighting the Shawwal moon.

He said in a statement that the committee will announce sighting the crescent of next lunar month.

Mufti Muneeb said the decision about the start of a new lunar month could be made only after sighting the moon.

The Met Office had earlier predicted that Shawwal moon will be sighted on June 04 and Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday June 05.

