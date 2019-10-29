Bomb explosion injures three children in central Kurram

PESHAWAR: At least three children received injuries in a bomb explosion in central Kurram on Tuesday, police officials told media on Tuesday.

The explosion took place in Jamal Mela area of the central Kurram [subdivision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district] where three children aged between 5 – 6 were wounded, said the police officials, adding that the affected children were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sadda.

The wounded children were identified as Abu Bakr, Mushahid and Asif.

Heavy contingents of security forces cordoned off whole area and commenced the investigation into the incident.

Earlier on October 26, a policeman had wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near a van in Dera Ismail Khan city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read: Interior ministry warns possible terror attacks on ‘Azadi March’

The incident took place in Hathyala area of the city where an official of elite police, Tariq, was wounded in the explosion occurred near a police vehicle.

Police told media that the police officials boarded in the vehicle were moving to perform security arrangements for the protest march announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and backed by other opposition parties as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Ministry had issued an alert notice of possible terror attacks on public gatherings of ‘Azadi March’ announced by the opposition parties.

It stated that the protest march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) increased risks for the internal security of the country besides creating the situation of instability. The notice warns that anti-state elements could take benefit of the instability by targeting public gatherings.

Comments

comments