Interior ministry warns possible terror attacks on ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has issued an alert notice of possible terror attacks on public gatherings of ‘Azadi March’ announced by the opposition parties, ARY News reported on Friday.

The interior ministry issued an alert notice of possible terror attacks by banned militant outfits. The copies of the notice were sent to chief secretaries of all province by the interior ministry.

It is stated that the protest march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) increased risks for the internal security of the country besides creating the situation of instability. The notice warns that anti-state elements could take benefit of the instability by targeting public gatherings.

The ministry warned that a banned militant outfit could target ‘Azadi March’ after penetrating into participants of the demonstration. It added that anti-Pakistan security agencies have distributed $1 million among terrorists for targeting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other political leaders besides affecting the peace.

The notice further said that ‘sleeper cells’ could make an attempt to sabotage the peaceful situation with the assistance of local terrorists. Following the recent internal situation of Pakistan, India has escalated the tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the neighbouring country could also go for a false flag operation.

The interior ministry has issued directives to increase the security measures for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other political leaders citing the terrorism threats.

Earlier on Thursday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to kick-off the Azadi March from Karachi.

While addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that JUI-F will hold gathering in Karachi on October 27 which would be attended by him. The politician announced that JUI-F will start its march from Karachi and enter into federal capital on October 31 (Thursday).

It may be noted here that the government had already imposed a ban on the entry of Ansarul Islam’s activists in Islamabad in a step to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order in the federal capital during the possible sit-in of the opposition parties.

