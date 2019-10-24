JUI-F to kick off Azadi March from Karachi: Maulana Fazl

SUKKUR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to kick-off the Azadi March from Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that JUI-F will hold gathering in Karachi on October 27 which would be attended by him.

“JUI-F will start Azadi March from Karachi and will enter into federal capital on October 31 (Thursday), said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that the Rehbar committee of the joint opposition hasn’t closed doors of talks, adding that the committee will meet Pervez Khattak led the government’s negotiation team tomorrow.

JUI-F chief further said, “On one hand government is saying that they will not create hindrance in way of Azadi March, but on the other hand they[government] has banned all transport and petrol pumps in every district.

There will be no change in the date of ‘Azadi March’. The Rehbar committee will decide the further strategy of Azadi March after reaching Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and chief of the government’s negotiation committee Pervaiz Khattak telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of his recent contacts with the opposition leaders.

Current political situation, upcoming session of dialogs with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee and other issues were discussed during the telephonic conversion, said sources.

The sources further said that PM Imran gave important directions to Khattak about the dialogs with opposition.

