ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give conditional permission to the opposition parties willing to organise ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad on October 27, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The permission will be given in view of the verdicts given by the Supreme Court (SC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC). It is decided to allow the opposition parties for holding protest march which must comply with the orders given in the previous verdicts of the courts.

The dialogue committee constituted by the federal government called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today where its members informed the premier regarding their contacts with the leadership of opposition parties, sources said.

The committee members said that they will approach opposition leaders for holding dialogues before the organisation of October 27 demonstration.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is leading the committee, expressed hopes that the opposition will accept the offers for negotiations.

PM Khan has directed the dialogue committee to remain engaged in talks with the opposition leadership, sources said, adding that the verdicts of courts are present regarding the protests in the federal capital.

The premier said that the strategy for the implementation of the court’s decisions will be finalised by the interior ministry.

On October 3, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the “Azadi March” will begin on October 27 after staging protest demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

