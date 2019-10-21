Two JUI-F workers held over putting up Azadi March banners in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The police on Monday arrested two workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) for violating Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, a crackdown has been launched against the JUI-F workers ahead of Azadi March. JUI-F workers Maulana Shafiq-ul-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad were arrested by police while they were putting up banners of Azadi March.

A case has been registered against the arrest workers at the Police Station of Shams Colony over violating section 144.

“JUI-F workers have been inciting the general public to participate in the anti-government agitation”, the police said after the arrest.

Earlier in the day, JUI-F had constituted a committee for holding talks with the government’s dialogue team.

The JUI-F’s committee members include Akram Durrani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Talha Mehmood and Ataur Rehman which would meet the government’s dialogue team at 8:00 pm today.

Read more: Option of summoning military troops not under consideration: Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will lead the government’s committee which is comprised of members including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mahmood, Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elhai and NA legislator Asad Umar.

Last week, Federal government had decided to ban Ansarul Islam, a militia force of the JUI-F under relevant laws.

The Ministry of Interior got approval of the federal cabinet for action against the militia force of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal, sources had said.

Read more: Govt decides to act against JUI-F militia Ansarul Islam

The interior ministry had been empowered under Article 146 for consultations with the province.

The militia would be outlawed under Article 256 and section 2 of the related 1974 act.

JUI-F chief had earlier announced that his party workers would march on Islamabad on October 31.

Comments

comments