ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the government is not mulling over the option to summon contingents of military troops in the federal capital Islamabad in view of the upcoming protests of the opposition parties, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference alongside Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, the defence minister Pervez Khattak rejected the speculations regarding the government for considering an option to summon military troops in Islamabad during the forthcoming ‘Azadi March’ announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The statement was made by the defence minister Pervez Khattak, who is leading the committee formed to hold dialogues with the JUI-F leadership. The other members of the committee include Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mahmood, Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elhai and NA legislator Asad Umar.

“There is no need to call military here nor the government is considering it. The reports are baseless and it seems that an agenda designed by the anti-Pakistan elements is being followed. I am sure that Maulana will not fulfill the agenda of someone else.”

Pervez Khattak also said “I am requesting all opposition parties to talks to us. Anarchy will be spread if the parties don’t bring forward its demands and it will be held responsible. If you will not talk to us then we will definitely perform our duties.”

“We’ve opened our cards in a clear manner that the law will be followed if anyone’s challenging the writ of the government. The committee is formed to hold talks, and if it remains inconclusive, then the matter will be decided by the government and other national institutions.”

Pervez Khattak clarified that the resignation of the Prime Minister Imran is impossible. The minister continued that the decision to form a dialogue committee is not the result of panic.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman should think about Pakistan’s interests and he must hold talks to table his demands as we are ready to welcome him.

Shafqat Mahmood urged JUI-F chief for not dragging the seminaries’ students in the politics and stopping to lodge attacks on the nationals institutions.

