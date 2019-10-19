Sheikh Rasheed says ‘JUI-F sit-in still in grey list’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on Saturday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has not announced for lodging any sit-in as the decision ‘is still in the grey list’, ARY News reported.

Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that the politics are on its peak in the country, whereas, the JUI-F’s ‘sit-in is still in the grey list.” He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not get into power despite using such tactics.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He was of the view that the JUI-F supremo could be given an opportunity to face-saving. He slammed Maulana Fazl by saying that the politics of those have ended who are pushing the JUI-F chief to run anti-government movement.

“Maulana Sahib has always asked Americans to bring him in the power and promised them to make things better in Waziristan. He thinks that the power is transferred by the US.”

He warned that the government may have to arrest 400 to 600 people if the protest turns violent.

Rasheed says 'talks underway with JUI-F, Maulana seeks honourable way out'

The federal minister censured that opposition party, saying that JUI-F, is trying delivering a message to the world that the seminaries in the country are preparing terrorists. “Even, India is now giving coverage to Maulana Fazlur Rehman instead of occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Rasheed said that PM Khan and the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are two wheels of the same vehicle.

Rasheed reiterated that the opposition leaders are actually seeking NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is not ready to give them what they desired. He clarified that issues cannot be resolved through protests in the federal capital Islamabad.

“The time possesses importance in politics and the nationals institutions are worried about the risks of anarchy and political chaos.”

Answering to a question, Rasheed said that PM Khan had discussed the ML-1 project with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He elaborated that ML1 is meant to run 138 trains, adding that the railways’ ministry had started 16 new trains in the first year and 20 more trains will also be inaugurated soon.

