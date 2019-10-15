NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on Tuesday revealed that the government is in talks with the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl where JUI-F chief sought ‘honourable way out’, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while talking to media representatives in Nankana Sahib, confirmed that the contacts between JUI-F leadership and the authorities regarding the anti-government march and sit-ins announced on October 27 in the federal capital Islamabad.

The federal minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is seeking ‘honourable way out’ from his decision to lodge sit-in in the federal capital. He was of the view that October 23 and 26 will be important in the current political scenario.

Criticising the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president, he said that Shehbaz ‘is playing on both sides of the wicket.”

“Pakistan will continue its support towards Kashmiris as Kashmir is the matter of life and death for the country. We are standing alongside with Kashmiris struggling for the freedom.”

Answering to a question, Rasheed said that he wishes for the inauguration of the railway station in Nankana Sahib by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced on April 15 a new railway station will be inaugurated in Nankana Sahib this year. Sheikh had said the station will be inaugurated two days before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The minister said there are many sacred places for the Sikh community in Pakistan, and they are being well-protected during visit to the country.

He said we welcome Sikh Yatrees visiting Pakistan for performing their religious rites, including Baisakhi festival.shei

