JUI-F cannot use religion card anymore, says Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman cannot use religion card for his political benefits anymore.

Ali Muhammad Khan, while pointing out the upcoming anti-government march, said that the opposition parties are in confusion over the decision of sit-in in Islamabad.

He elaborated that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is distributed over the decision as Shehbaz Sharif is on a different path against his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Khan added that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also shown vague support to the JUI-F protests.

“I want to question [PPP chairman] Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari whether vote-rigging was made in Larkana polls or not. The vote-rigging happened in the constituency from where Shehbaz had won the elections or not. Maulana had been rejected by the nationals of Dera Ismail Khan.”

“Maulana should have compensated for what he had done on Kashmir cause. The government is ready to hold dialogues but blackmailing cannot be accepted at any stance.”

Earlier, the religio-political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F), had formally applied to get permission from the Islamabad administration to hold its “Azadi March” on October 27.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, through his counsel Kamran Murtaza, submitted an application to Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, asking for approval to hold the march, as well as security arrangements for participants.

“The JUI-F will be holding the Azadi March on October 27, 2019, at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution against the incumbent government,” reads the application.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement from “Azadi March”. He had asserted, “The entire country will be our battleground.”

