New petition filed against opposition’s march, sit-in in IHC

ISLAMABAD: A new petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the anti-government march and sit-in announced by the opposition parties on October 27, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petition will be heard by Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday (tomorrow) which sought the restriction on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold sit-in in the federal capital.

The petitioner said that the JUI-F supremo wants to paralyse the federal capital. It is also stated that the Supreme Court (SC) and the high court had previously ordered for the organisation of public gatherings on a specific place.

Earlier, the religio-political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F), had formally applied to get permission from the Islamabad administration to hold its “Azadi March” on October 27.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, through his counsel Kamran Murtaza, submitted an application to Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, asking for approval to hold the march, as well as security arrangements for participants.

“The JUI-F will be holding the Azadi March on October 27, 2019 at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution against the incumbent government,” reads the application.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement from “Azadi March”. He had asserted, “The entire country will be our battleground.”

