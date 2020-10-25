Bomb ‘planted on motorcycle’ explodes in Quetta, claims at least four lives

QUETTA: A bomb explosion left at least four people dead and many sustained injuries in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, which took place within the vicinity of Shalkot police station on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

Police officials told media that the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle while one vehicle and motorcycles parked at the scene caught fire after the bomb explosion.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the incident’s site and cordoned off the whole area.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had earlier issued a security alert on October 22 that outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the explosion rocked the Quetta city when the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is organising a public gathering today at Ayub Stadium.

The authority had alerted the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies that the recent evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks.

