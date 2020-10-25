PDM to hold public gathering in Quetta today

QUETTA: Preparations for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering are in full swing. The rally will be held today in Quetta.

President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, ANP leader Asfand Yar Wali, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and other leaders will address the rally while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally via video link.

President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have reached the provincial capital.

Banners and flags of different political parties have been posed on major roads and streets across the city.

The Balochistan government has deployed more than 4,000 security officials from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday apprehended about likely tragedy during the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

“Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country,” the federal minister warned, ” I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta,” he had said.

