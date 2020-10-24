KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in Gilgit-Baltistan for an election campaign, will address Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) October 25 rally in Quetta via video link, ARY News reported.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Bilawal Bhutto will address the rally via video link as the latter is busy in the GB election campaign and it was not possible for him to reach Quetta for tomorrow’s power show.

The Balochistan government has deployed more than 4,000 security officials from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces for the upcoming rally of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to be held at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium.

Banners and flags of different political parties have been posed on major roads and streets across the city. Moreover, Mahmood Achakzai, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Akhtar Mengal have arrived in Quetta today, whereas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman already reached Balochistan’s Kalat district yesterday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has also reached Quetta for tomorrow’s rally.

