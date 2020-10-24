Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rasheed fears tragedy in PDM public meeting in Quetta

sheikh rasheed, pdm, quetta meeting

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday apprehended about likely tragedy during the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta, ARY News reported.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition alliance PDM holding a public meeting in southwestern city of Quetta in Balochistan province on November 25 (tomorrow).

“Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country,” the federal minister warned, ” I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta,” he said.

“Some people are predicting Imran Khan will exit in December or January, but I am saying he won’t go anywhere. Ups and downs are routine in politics,” Rasheed said. “If governments collapse with protest meetings and processions, our sit-in in Islamabad had cause collapse of the government of that time,” federal minister said.

Price hike and dearness is real issue and Imran Khan will overcome this issue within the time of coming four weeks,” Sheikh Rasheed added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PTI, MQM-P to hold big rally after elimination of coronavirus: Asad Umar

Pakistan

Sindh governor takes notice of journalist Ali Imran’s disappearance

Pakistan

On UN’s 75th anniversary, PM urges implementation of Kashmir resolutions

Pakistan

Have a little bit of patience, Pakistan will emerge as powerful country, PM tells…


ARY NEWS URDU