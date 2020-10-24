ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday apprehended about likely tragedy during the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta, ARY News reported.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition alliance PDM holding a public meeting in southwestern city of Quetta in Balochistan province on November 25 (tomorrow).

“Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country,” the federal minister warned, ” I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta,” he said.

“Some people are predicting Imran Khan will exit in December or January, but I am saying he won’t go anywhere. Ups and downs are routine in politics,” Rasheed said. “If governments collapse with protest meetings and processions, our sit-in in Islamabad had cause collapse of the government of that time,” federal minister said.

“Price hike and dearness is real issue and Imran Khan will overcome this issue within the time of coming four weeks,” Sheikh Rasheed added.

