Police claim arrest of three bookies from Karachi

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three internationally associated bookies, who became active during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the SIU, a raid was carried out in Mubina Town area of the city to arrest three bookies who have been identified as Kashif, Muhammad Muzzamil and Ahmed Raza.

“The group of bookies got activated during the ongoing PSL 6,” they said adding that weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession besides LEAs also getting hold of a laptop, internet device, LCDs and other material used by the bookmakers.

The accused confessed to their role in online betting during PSL games, the police said adding that they further admitted their contacts with bookies in two foreign countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that authorities in Pakistan have acted promptly against bookies allegedly involved in betting on PSL matches.

In February last year, the FIA arrested three bookies linked with an international gang, allegedly involved in the betting process during the ongoing fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The accused were in contact with international bookies including some of them hailing from India through the internet.

“They are identified as Mahendar Kumar, Naresh Kumar and another Naresh Kumar aka Jani,” the sources within the FIA said adding that laptop and mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

A case was also registered against the accused. The FIA also alleged that the bookies were also involved in transferring money abroad through illegal means and running fake bank accounts.

“A notorious bookie was also part of the gang,” the FIA sources said.

