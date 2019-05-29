Bookings open for Eid special trains

ISLAMABAD: The bookings for Eid special trains on Wednesday has commenced across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

“The passengers can book their tickets via online or by visiting reservation offices”, the Railways spokesperson said.

Yesterday, Pakistan Railways have announced to run five special trains to facilitate commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the schedule, the first train will depart on June 2 from Karachi at 10:45AM to Peshawar. The second special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on June 2 at 11:30Am.

The third train will depart from Karachi on June 3 at 11:00Am for Lahore, the spokesperson of the PR had said.

The fourth train will depart from Rawalpindi on June 8 for Balochistan’s capital Quetta, the spokesperson said and added that the fifth special train will depart on June 8 from Lahore railway station at 6PM for Karachi.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had announced 50 per cent discount in the fares of the Eid special trains for the commuters.

