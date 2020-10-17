Bosnia’s president to arrive in Pakistan for three-day visit  

ISLAMABAD: Bosnia and Herzegovina Chairman of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will arrive in Pakistan on 21st of October on a three-day official visit, ARY News reported.

During his stay in Pakistan, Sefik Dzaferovic will hold important meetings with civil and military leadership, said sources. The delegation will be given the status of ‘state guest’ in the country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on the request of the Foreign Ministry exempted the delegation from the COVID-19 test.

Last year on June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with Bosnian President Sefik Dzaferovic on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

According to a statement issued from his office, the two leaders had exchanged views on a broad range of matters relating to bilateral relations.

Talking to Bosnian president, PM Imran had said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Bosnia and expressed the desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

