Bosnia’s President Sefik Dzaferovic arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the Bosnian president will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, adviser to the prime minister on commerce and investment and other dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sefik Dzaferovic is paying the visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s president along with a 17-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on an international airline’s flight KT-710 from Istanbul.

It noted that both countries have mutually extended support to each other in times of need.

Earlier on November 3, the Foreign Office had noted the visit of the chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is likely to enhance bilateral relations and serve to strengthen cooperative bonds between the two countries and also among their compatriots.

Last year on June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with Bosnian President Sefik Dzaferovic on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

According to a statement issued from his office, the two leaders had exchanged views on a broad range of matters relating to bilateral relations.

