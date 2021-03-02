Boy commits suicide after shooting girl in Karachi

KARACHI: A boy in Karachi committed suicide after shooting a girl at Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the boy named Shahzaib can be seen shooting an unidentified girl after coming down from a rickshaw.

The girl can be seen moving towards a white car at MA Jinnah Road when she was shot by Shahzaib. The boy after shooting the girl waited a bit at the crime scene and later shot himself dead with the same pistol.

The girl is currently under treatment, while the police are investigating the case.

Earlier in the month of February, four people including two TikTok stars lost their lives as unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate fire upon a vehicle they were traveling in after filming a TikTok video in Karachi.

The incident was reported in the city’s area of Garden, where two people including a woman named Muskan lost their lives, while two injured Aamir and Rehan succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.

A TikTok video of the woman along with one of the injured has surfaced and it is believed that they were targetted on their return after filming the video.

