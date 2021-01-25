Karachi trader shot dead for resisting robbery

KARACHI: A trader was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid in Karachi on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Light House locality’s Chapal Gali. The killed trader was identified as Danish. The suspected robbers looted Rs1.5 million cash from him besides looting two shops and a warehouse before speeding away, a police official said.

On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police official said a search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits.

Earlier this month, the police had busted a gang of maidservants involved in robberies in posh areas of Karachi. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house and arrested three maidservants. However, seven of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

