Muggers rob delivery boy of burgers in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: In a strange robbery, unidentified muggers on Thursday looted burgers from a delivery boy in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage available with the ARY News, six bandits riding on two motorcycles can be seen robbing the delivery boy.

According to the details, the man was on his way to deliver the burgers to the customers when six unidentified armed dacoits intercepted him and snatched six burgers and a mobile from him. After looting the delivery boy, the muggers managed to escape from the scene.

Later, the delivery boy approached the police and lodged an FIR against the suspect. Taking action on his report, the police launched investigators into the robbery. The police officials claimed that they will arrest the suspects soon.

Earlier on December 25, in what could be termed as a compassionate act, a delivery boy had nabbed two young street criminals after they tried to rob him in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city but later allowed them to leave thinking that it could ruin their future.

According to a video of the incident, two muggers on a vehicle had tried to loot Shahid Hussain, who came to deliver a parcel in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

