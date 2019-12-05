Boy dies of rabies due to unavailability of vaccine in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Khairpur due to unavailability of vaccine on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, boy identified as Ahsan son of Ayub Channa was bitten by a stray dog in Khairpur’s area of Sagyoon, 43 days ago.

His parents visited different health centres and hospitals for the anti-rabies- vaccine, but miserably failed in availing it. The number of dog bite cases in Sindh are increasing, but the provincial government is seems to be fail in controlling over the situation.

Read more: Dogs being culled, vaccinated across Sindh: Azra Pechuho

Yesterday, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho had said that the municipal department has initiated a programme to vaccinate and neuter strays dogs across the province as a prevention measures from rabies.

Azra Pechuho, while addressing a press conference at Sindh Secretariat had said that a programme has been commenced by the provincial municipal department for vaccinating and neutering stray dogs.

She had said that the health authorities are now posting better medical superintendents in all hospitals across the province. The tender for acquiring hepatitis medicines has been approved which would be available soon, Dr Azra Pechuho further added.

Comments

comments