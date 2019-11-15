KARACHI: Minister for Healthcare, Sindh, Azra Fazal Pechuho speaking to the media outside the hospital where a child bitten by stray dogs is under treatment, termed the incident extremely unfortunate, ARY News reported on Friday.

’بچے کتوں کو نہ چھیڑیں‘ ، عوام خود بھی احتیاط کریں ’بچے کتوں کو نہ چھیڑیں‘ ، عوام خود بھی احتیاط کریں —- وزیر صحت سندھ عذرا پیچوہو کی انوکھی منطق —- کوشش کررہے ہیں کتوں کو ویکسین دی جائے، کتوں کو کم کرنے کیلئے اقدامات کررہے ہیں، عذرا پیچوہو#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, November 15, 2019

Pechuho updated the media personnel regarding the child’s well being and said that the doctors will examine him again, tomorrow, “the surgery on the child’s mutilated face will be performed in installments, the doctors are trying their best to avoid infections from forming on the child’s face, the surgery and the procedure are not easy, I urge the people to pray for the child’s well being” she said.

Read More: PTI MNA announces medical assistance to minor child bitten by stray dogs

“We are trying to vaccinate as many dogs as humanly possible with anti-rabies medicine, the government is also busy culling dogs by the hundreds each day across the province.”

“The child, Husnain is currently on a ventilator and under intensive care, he is going through a lot of pain and agony,” Pechuho added.

Read More: Dogs mutilate child in Larkana, doctors refuse treatment

Pechuho urged the general public to not bother the animal or bring unnecessary harm to it making it react aggressively according to its primal instincts.

Husnain Bughio, a six-year-old child, was attacked by seven dogs in the north-west city of the Sindh province, Larkana, inflicting severe injuries at his face. The incident was reported at Otha roundabout in Larkana, where stray dogs wounded the child.

Read More: Lightning strikes claim 26 lives in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Sanghar districts

The boy had been taken to Larkana’s Chandka Medical Hospital but the doctors at the hospital refused to treat the child due to severe injuries. Later, he was brought to Karachi, around 450 kilometers away from Larkana, for being treated for his face wounds.

According to Larkana locals, the dog bite incidents have reportedly increased after a top leader of the party expressed her annoyance over a campaign to kill stray dogs.

Comments

comments