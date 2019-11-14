Dogs mutilate child in Larkana, doctors refuse treatment  

LARKANA: Around seven dogs attacked a child in the north-west city of the Sindh province, Larkana, inflicting severe injuries at the face, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident was reported at Otha roundabout in Larkana, where around seven stray dogs attacked a child causing severe injuries to his face.

The boy was initially taken to the Chandka Medical Hospital in Larkana, a city that also happens to be a stronghold of the ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party.

However, the doctors at the hospital refused to treat the child due to severe injuries and asked the relatives to take him away to any hospital in Karachi, capital of the province and around 450 kilometers away from Larkana.

According to locals, the dog bite incidents have reportedly increased after a top leader of the party expressed her annoyance over a campaign to kill stray dogs.

They blamed that since no action was taken, another incident is reported in the city.

On November 10, a teenage boy died from a dog bite at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Sunday.

Zahoor Khan, 18, a resident of Nooriabad, was admitted to the medical facility after bitten by a rabid dog three months back, according to Seemi Jamali, the hospital’s executive director. She said the victim was not administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

She said the total number of people who have died of dog bites in the province thus far this year has reached 22.

